The Blue House, is an artistic and sublimation approach of a migrant who lives in the Jungle of Calais. It is a chronicle of the life of a nomadic artist, constrained to immobility. It is an attempt to leave traces on ports, enclaves, deltas, borders, transformed into places of desolation and detention. A refugee is a person who resists disappearance. Alpha explores the world through his art. It is a journey between two journeys, between two worlds. It is a journey to overcome. It's a journey to end the flight.