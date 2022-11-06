Not Available

The Blue Jean Monster

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Orange Sky Golden Harvest

Joe, a police officer, has a happy life with his wife, who's pregnant. But one day when he gets a tip that a bank is about to be robbed, he rushes to it but killed. The hostage Gucci then holds the loot. Joe becomes a vampire when a black cat jumps on his body and is hit by lightning. Not until he is sent to the hospital when he passed out, does he notice he's dead and needs electric recharge to be alive. In order to keep his wife from being sad, he doesn't tell her the truth. Even when his best friend Fung and Gucci find it out, he asks them to keep in secret. To get back the loot, the robbers seize both Gucci and Joe's wife, forcing Joe to bring the loot to exchange them. Along with Fung, Joe goes to rescue Gucci and his wife, while his wife delivers a baby. After a severe fight against the robbers, Joe finally wins but drops down as he runs out of his electric power...

Cast

Shing Fui-OnHsiang Tsu
Pauline Wong Siu-FungSister Chu
Jun KunimuraRobber gang chief
Peter Lai Bei-DakInspector Liao
Cheung Kwok-WahLoan shark's thug
Sunny ChanBank robber

