Aoi sanmyaku (青い山脈), literally: The Blue Mountains, is a 1949 black-and-white Japanese film directed by Tadashi Imai. Its theme was sung by Ichiro Fujiyama and Mitsue Nara. It is an adaptation of 1949 novel Blue Mountain Range (青い山脈 Aoi sanmyaku) by Yōjirō Ishizaka.