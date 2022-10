Not Available

Dark thriller about a young British man of Indian origin who finds himself trapped in a loveless marriage. Unemployed, he spends his days driving his car, hanging out with a motley crew of listless friends and visiting his wealthy old aunt's house - where he eventually starts an illicit affair with the aunt's young care worker. As hopes of a job and of improvement in his personal circumstances recede further, he resolves to take drastic measures to change the course of his life.