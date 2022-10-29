Not Available

The Blue Wave

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Deniz and her friends, who have been apart for the summer, have much to tell each other. While adults are busy with their professional lives, Deniz and her friends are still confused about their university plans. Through the worries of their daily routines, they make plans for the future, yet the challenges of teenage years/adolescence are burdensome. Deniz desires a life that is different than the ideals of her friends. A song nobody has heard of, a hopeless love, solitude. A different world, but where exactly?

Cast

Onur SaylakFırat
Barış HacıhanKaya
Albina ÖzdenEsra
Begüm AkkayaPerim
Cüneyt YalazYusuf
Banu FotocanHanım

