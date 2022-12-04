The Bluebeard of Fehmarn

Not Available

The discovery of two dismembered female corpses shook the inhabitants of the Baltic island of Fehmarn in 1970. The millionaire Arwed Imiela was the tenant of the hunting ground, where the body parts were found. Being an astrologer and for many of his female customers not only a life adviser, he was also their asset manager. His wealthy clients quickly gained confidence and appointed him general representative. He wrapped women around his finger, had charm, manners and charisma, as those who knew him still tell today. When the account holder's signature on a transaction for 150,000 Deutschmarks was exactly the same as that on other checks, a bank employee became skeptical. Imiela was then arrested on suspicion of fraud. But this was only the beginning of an ultimately unsolved riddle, as the alleged perpetrator remained coldly silent.