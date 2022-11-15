The Bluegrass Banjo Of Sonny Osborne

Not Available

Learn from a legendary figure in the world of bluegrass banjo! Sonny Osborne fills this lesson with detailed instruction, historical reminiscences and insightful advice for all learning banjo pickers. Playing his treasured 1935 Gibson Grenada flathead banjo, Sonny plays homage to Earl Scruggs, who inspired his earliest licks and instrumentals. He then demonstrates the stylistic innovations that made him a familiar name to bluegrass banjo enthusiasts: walk-downs, unusual endings, pedal steel-like licks, back-ups, chordal harmonies, chiming and more. Sonny thoroughly analyzes some of his most requested tunes, and band performances, with Bobby Osborne on vocals, illustrate how the banjo sounds in a classic bluegrass setting.