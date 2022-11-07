The Blues Brothers Live At Winterland

Not Available

Recorded on December 31, 1978, when the Blues Brothers opened for the Grateful Dead on the monumental closing night of Winterland, this recording captures a full unedited performance of the group at their prime. With the help of Belushi and Akroyd's rapidly growing fame and an extremely receptive audience, this may be the most exciting performance they ever did. Although it is obvious that they take this music seriously, Belushi and Akroyd's innate comedic abilities at engaging an audience, balance their sincere reverence for the music with a boatload of fun.