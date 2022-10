Not Available

4 old friends gathered after a long time. Banal daily conversation and continuous smut as always. Their sexual bluff battle start with such as, ‘You never held hands of an Idol’, ‘A common point of magpies and congress members – repay favors with their own body.’ and ‘I’ve slept with… nonhuman.’ At last the final chapter of the bluff battle comes. ‘Guys, do you believe in UFO?’