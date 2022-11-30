The Boarding House Feud

Not Available

Aching for an opportunity to get square with strong-willed Mrs. Drexel, boarding house mistress and mother of his sweetheart, Constance, Billy sees his opportunity when his uncle Battledore is suddenly called out of town. He hangs out a "Boarders Wanted" sign in front of his uncle's house, then with a big roll of bills the young man, just after Mrs. Drexel has given all the servants a raking over, lures them all away from her. When her boarders troop down to breakfast and find no breakfast awaiting them they all quit on the spot with feelings beyond description.