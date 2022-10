Not Available

Alex, 15, lives alone with his dad, enduring relentless physical violence, rebelling against everyone. To escape from this daily life, Alex rows on the Meuse river, and has only one obsession: to win the Belgian Singles Championships at any cost. Sergi, his coach, and Muriel, the young girl he's in love with, will enable Alex to rediscover the human values he has lost. A long and tough learning curve...