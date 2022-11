Not Available

Ernesto is doomed to loneliness since the loss of his wife. He is a writer who lives alone without any children, and is an antisocial person. However, he is as satisfied with his life. Although he has not been working for a while, a film director asks him to prepare a scenario on the life of "Teresa of Ávila". Meanwhile, a young peasant girl, Luana starts working with him as a maid. Now the time has come for an affair which he has ignored for some years.