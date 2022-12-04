Not Available

The Body Remembers

    The footage was collected at AIDS fundraisers held at the time in Vancouver East Side, Canada from 1994 to 1996. The Body Remembers chronicles Francisco Ibanez-Carrasco's struggle to make drag into a form of artesania (not art) that heals. Drag allows us to present our damaged selves to others when we are disfigured and ugly by conventional standards. Ibanez-Carrasco struggled with Kaposi's Sarcoma and other AIDS-related opportunistic infections at that time and drag shows were a way to bring his extended family around him and to create awareness about AIDS.

