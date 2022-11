Not Available

A man reads in the newspaper that Bolsheviks are on the loose and that the public should beware of odd acting strangers. He spots a pipe smoking man holding what he believes is a bomb, and thinks he must be one of the Bolsheviks. He tries to get away from the stranger, but the stranger seems to be following him, polishing his bomb and getting ready to light it. But that round bomb ends up having a more recreational use of a different type of explosion.