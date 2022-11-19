The Boneyard

Not Available

This is the true story of one of the most grisly crime scene investigations in the history of the United States. The grueling case - that began with a simple shoplifting arrest - unfolded clue by clue, until a shocking discovery rocked the nation: more than forty pounds of bones and five intact bodies buried on Charles Ng and Leonard Lakes' property. Each gruesome excavation confirmed that Ng and Lake were no ordinary serial killers. They were manipulative, sadistic, and had no mercy for their innocent victims. Walk alongside law enforcement, step by step, as they work to get justice for the slain.