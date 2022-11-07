Not Available

The creators of the original NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD bring you THE BOOBY HATCH, a zany comedy full of schlocky humor, nudity and sex! Sweet and innocent Cherry Jankowski (Sharon Joy Miller) is a product tester for Joyful Novelties, Inc., a manufacturer of erotic sex toys. She goes day-to-day, trying to find self-fulfillment in a crazy, erotic, sex-filled world. One of her friends at work, Marcello Fettucini (Rudy Ricci), is at risk of losing his job because he’s having trouble getting an erection. If he can’t get aroused, he can’t test out the new products! Can Marcello and Cherry work out their problems and live happy, or will they continue to just “lay down on the job”? Written and co-directed by NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD horror novelist John Russo, THE BOOBY HATCH satirizes the unbelievable sexual attitudes of the 1970s.