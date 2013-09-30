2013

The Book of Daniel

  • Fantasy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 30th, 2013

Studio

Pure Flix Entertainment

Taken into slavery after the fall of Jerusalem in 605 B.C., Daniel is forced to serve the most powerful king in the world, King Nebuchadnezzar. Faced with imminent death, Daniel proves himself a trusted Advisor and is placed among the king's wise men. Threatened by death at every turn Daniel never ceases to serve the king until he is forced to choose between serving the king or honoring God. With his life at stake, Daniel has nothing but his faith to stand between him and the lions den.

Cast

Andrew BongiornoDaniel
Lance HenriksenCyrus
Kevin McCorkleCroesus
Rolf SaxonNebuchadnezzar
Liam MatthewsHootan
Ben MaccabeeBasha

View Full Cast >

Images