1999

The Book of Stars

    A tale of two sisters. Penny (Masterson) cares for her younger sister Mary (Malone), who suffers from cystic fibrosis. "Cares for" is a questionable term, as the hardened, edgy Penny secretly makes her living in the world's oldest profession while popping pills to help numb her from the grim reality of her job and the impending loss of her sister. Mary, a romantic daydreamer who faces her disease with a graceful, knowing spirit, remembers the days when her big sister was a "brilliant" published poet, and she pours her every thought, memory, and dream into a lovingly crafted scrapbook she calls "the book of stars."

    		Mary Stuart MastersonPenny McGuire
    		Jena MaloneMary McGuire
    		Karl GearyKristjan
    		Delroy LindoProfessor
    		John ConsidineLost John
    		Bob MorriseySilhouetted John

