The Bookworm - A quarantine short film

"Books have no life; they lack feeling maybe, and perhaps cannot feel pain, as animals and even plants feel pain. But what proof have we that inorganic objects can feel no pain? Who knows if a book may not yearn for other books, its companions of many years, in some ways strange to us and therefore never yet perceived?" A film inspired by the novel "Auto da Fé" by Elias Canetti. The film was shot in Athens, in the director's house, during the first period of quarantine in April 2020.