The Boss's Son at College

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The story deals with Fuji, nicknamed Waka-danna (Young Master), the star athlete on his university's rugby team. The son of a wealthy soy sauce manufacturer, Fuji basks in the glory of his athletic celebrity. Attracting the attention of admiring young women, Fuji resists family pressure to settle down and marry after college. Instead, he spends much of his time drinking and womanizing, behavior which eventually leads the college officials to expel him from the team.

    Cast

    		Mitsugu FujiiMinoru Fujii
    		Yoshiko TsubouchiYounger sister Namiko
    		Takeshi SakamotoFujii's uncle Muraki
    		Tatsuo SaitôWakahara, husband of Namiko
    		Shin TokudaijiHead clerk Chûichi
    		Kinuko WakamizuGeisha Ofune

