1984

The Bostonians

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 1st, 1984

Studio

Merchant Ivory Productions

Based on Henry James's novel of the same name. This bittersweet tragicomedy centers on an odd triangle of characters: Basil Ransom, a political conservative from Mississippi; Olive Chancellor, Ransom's cousin and a Boston feminist; and Verena Tarrant, a pretty, young protégée of Olive's in the feminist movement. The storyline concerns the struggle between Ransom and Olive for Verena's allegiance and affection, though the film also includes a wide panorama of political activists, newspaper people, and quirky eccentrics.

Cast

Vanessa RedgraveOlive Chancellor
Jessica TandyMiss Birdseye
Nancy MarchandMrs. Burrage
Linda HuntDr. Prance
Wesley AddyDr. Tarrant
Madeleine PotterVerena Tarrant

Images