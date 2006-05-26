2006

The Bothersome Man

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 26th, 2006

Studio

Sandrew Metronome Norge

Forty-year-old Andreas arrives in a strange city with no memory of how he got there. He is presented with a job, an apartment - even a wife. But before long, Andreas notices that something is wrong. Andreas makes an attempt to escape the city, but he discovers there's no way out. Andreas meets Hugo, who has found a crack in a wall in his cellar. Beautiful music streams out from the crack. Maybe it leads to "the other side"? A new plan for escape is hatched.

Cast

Trond Fausa AurvågAndreas
Petronella BarkerAnne Britt
Per SchaaningHugo
Birgitte LarsenIngeborg
Johannes JonerHåvard
Ellen HornTrulsen

