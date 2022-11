Not Available

In high school gyms and VFW halls in New Jersey, there exists a place where pro-wrestlers are made - and where former stars go to hang on. Over the course of 60 nights a year, National Wrestling Superstars spotlights these die-hard showmen and their unwavering desire to practice their craft. The Bottom Rope goes beyond the ring to look at four wrestlers, their stories, and what keeps them coming back for more.