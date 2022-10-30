Not Available

The Bouquet

  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Two estranged sisters torn apart by their differences suddenly find themselves working together towards a common goal in this heartwarming drama...For years, overachiever Terri (Kristy Swanson) and her idealistic sister, Mandy (Alberta Mayne), have kept their distance from each other, as well as from their parents' struggling florist business. But when a tragic turn of events brings both women home, they discover just how much they need one another in order to continue their family legacy. Filled with romance, humor and hope, it's an endearing story about making time for the ones you love.

Cast

Danny GloverReverend John
Alberta MayneMandy Benton
Michael ShanksSam
Nicola CavendishBonnie Benton
Jeremy GuilbautNoah
Stephen E. MillerCecil Benton

View Full Cast >

Images