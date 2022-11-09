Not Available

The Bourne Identity

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Universal Pictures

Wounded to the brink of death and suffering from amnesia, Jason Bourne is rescued at sea by a fisherman. With nothing to go on but a Swiss bank account number, he starts to reconstruct his life, but finds that many people he encounters want him dead. Bourne realizes, though, that he has the combat and mental skills of a world-class spy, but who does he work for?

Cast

Matt DamonJason Bourne
Franka PotenteMarie Helena Kreutz
Chris CooperAlexander Conklin
Clive OwenThe Professor
Brian CoxWard Abbott
Adewale Akinnuoye-AgbajeNykwana Wombosi

