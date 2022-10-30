Not Available

The Boxer and Death

  • Drama
  • War

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Studio Hraných Filmov Bratislava

Concentration camp commander Kraft finds out that prisoner Kominek is a former professional boxer. Overnight, the prisoner is made Kraft's exercise partner and unwillingly rises to a privileged position at the camp. His anger over the death of his friend and co-prisoner leads to open revolt. The film brings a new view of human degradation during fascism by a tragic story of one man whose only chance for survival is to accept the rules of an unequal game.

Cast

Valentina ThielováHelga
Manfred KrugKraft
Józef KondratVenzlak
Edwin MarianWilli
Gerhard RacholdHolder
Jindřich NarentaDr. Gluk

