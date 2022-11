Not Available

Fan Siu-Wong returns in this latest adventure of Ricky. In his quest to win all fights, Ricky keeps pushing himself to the limits until he passes out one day and ends up in the hospital. After he recovers, Ricky promises his girlfriend that he will never fight again. But when a mysterious fighter calling himself The Warrior challenges Ricky to a fight, Ricky must step in the ring once again to win back his confidence and his Power King