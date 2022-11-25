Not Available

The Boy and the Bard is simply a amazing short film creation. A short film that you most definitely can't stop watching even though it's 3 min you can watch it again and again. The short film tells a story of a boy and his imaginary friend. This one is a must watch even if you're a fan of Halloween Movies, Halloween Short Films etc. if you're in a mood for something good to watch for short period of time. Click play on The Boy and the Bard you will be amazed. A great performance by Trevor Standish he was incredible. Also a great performance and great work by Dave Campbell, Will Morris, and the entire crew.