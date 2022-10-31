The Boy at the Window

Not Available

A life story about one of the most important Bulgarian artists, Ivan Nenov (1902-1997), whose work is a contribution to the European civilization. The movie depicts the most dramatic periods of artist's life, marked by the historical upheavals of the 20th century. The years spent in Italy (1932-1936) were among the most remarkable in his artistic career. During the years of repression in Bulgaria, by the 'aesthetes' of Stalinism he remained faithful to his uncompromising creativity and social awareness. Memories and reasonings of the artist are woven into the story, built as original metaphysical dialogue between the 'artist' and his 'model', and it takes the viewers through the world of the artist, where 'The Window', 'The Woman' and 'The Sea' are regular patterns.