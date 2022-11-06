The Boy Castaways

Not Available

Four men are gathered in a theatre where they enact a twisted version of Peter Pan, singing songs to tell their stories, their wishes and their fears. They are aided by a talented but mysterious cast. It becomes apparent that the men are engaged in a dangerous game with their own mortality. When one of the men falls in love with the leading lady, the rules of the game are threatened, but the men's overarching desire to transcend their worlds and feel complete - once expressed - can never be controlled. Three of the men must experience what it is like to die, and for the other, the opposite.