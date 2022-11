Not Available

A young lad (Fraser MacIntosh) with a penchant for spinning elaborate yarns gets himself in deep trouble when he tries to tell people that he really did witness a terrible murder. Unfortunately no one believes him--except the killer. This multi-national drama/thriller, set within a resort community on the Adriatic Sea is a remake of the 1949 film The Window. A screen adaptation of a Cornell Woolrich story of the same name.