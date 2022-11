Not Available

Radomir Belacevic, an artist and a scientist, is last seen on July the 9th in front of his private company "Studio film" in Dr. Aleksandar Kostic Street. The author of more than 20 novels, competent and scientific books, has vanished in the prime of the preparations for making his first movie. The relatives and friends of Mr. Belacevic were unable to help the members of city police because they don't have any information about sudden and mysterious disappearance.