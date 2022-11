Not Available

A young boy, Adrien, grieving over the loss of his father, meets a sad, down-on-his-luck clown who can perform incredible feats of magic. After Adrien gets lost in the woods, the boy learns that he must use the magical powers taught to him by the the clown in order to be rescued. A story of healing, courage -- and most of all -- the power of knowing that magic is real for those who believe.