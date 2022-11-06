Not Available

THE BOY WHO COULDN’T SLEEP AND NEVER HAD TO is a coming-of-age sci-fi adventure in the tradition of “Back To The Future,” with classic teen-movie themes like friendship, first love, and betrayal playing out on a superhuman scale. Darren, a high school outcast whose only refuge is his homemade comic book, gets launched into an adventure way cooler than anything he could dream up when he discovers his best friend has no biological need for sleep and can bring their dreams into reality. Composed of equal parts action, humour, and heart, this story of a comic book fan who finds himself in a real-life superhero movie will make audiences believe that anything is possible.