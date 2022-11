Not Available

At first sight, not convincing film. Because all seems reduced at the traits of a superficial sketch. At the second - a precise portrait for the condition of a gay teenager, rejected by family. All is simple. And that is the virtue of the film. Because the tragedy of Henning life is familiar to the public of film. A public who knows more and, using his experiences, din not ignores the essence of this deep drama. In rest, nice performances, low budget, and decent work.