The Boyfriend

  • Drama
  • Romance

Lily is a young woman stuck in a violent relationship with James whom she no longer loves. After several years of physical abuse, Lily has now become a silent and obedient victim who’s everyday task is to please James and submit to his demands and authority in order to save herself. Lily’s true love is Zac, a past boyfriend who has started to spend a lot of time around the couple and begins to question Lily’s injuries before discovering the truth.

Mirabel StuartLily
Christian PartonJoey

