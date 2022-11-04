The Boys Club

Three teenage boys in small-town Southern Ontario are thrilled when Luke Cooper, a mysterious American fugitive with a gunshot wound in his leg, decides to crash their secret hideout. Luke tells them that he's a cop on the run from corrupt colleagues, and swears them to silence. As he recuperates, he becomes their buddy and confidante. By the time the boys realize Luke is not who he pretends to be, they're in way over their heads
|Dominic Zamprogna
|Kyle
|Stuart Stone
|Brad
|Devon Sawa
|Eric
|Chris Penn
|Luke Cooper
