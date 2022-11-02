The Boys from Baghdad High

Not Available

During 2006-07, four students keep a video diary of their final year at Tariq bin Ziad High School in Baghdad. As violence escalates, the four prepare to take the National Exams they must pass in June to secure their diploma. They are Ali, a Kurd, Anmar, a Christian who starts the school year not having heard from his girlfriend for a few days, and a Shia and a Sunni - Hayder, a rap poet and songwriter, and Mohammad, fatherless, living with his mother and extended family. Amid explosions, gunfire, and power outages, they study, wrestle, play games, listen to music, dance, and talk boy talk. Mid-year, one moves north, safe but bored. Will they pass their exams? Will they live?