The Boys in Brazil

Documentary included with the DVD Rush in Rio (2003). Provides an almost hour-long look at the band and its crew during the final dates of their 2002 Vapor Trails Tour, specifically their first-ever Brazilian shows in Porto Alegre, Sao Paulo, and Rio de Janeiro. Behind the scenes footage shows the band weathering the rigors of a sometimes comically catastrophic tour, with their innate humor and grace. This documentary, by longtime Rush photographer Andrew MacNaughtan, shows the band and crew at their most light-hearted, though still thoughtful. We see the band's arrival in Brazil, to the unexpected onslaught of Brazillian fans boiled over in the culmination of a lifetime's anticipation. Following this are insights from the band and their crew, which provide a view into their longevity as well as ample evidence of the individual strengths and varied senses of humor that helped them achieve it.