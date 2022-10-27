1970

The Boys in the Band

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 15th, 1970

Studio

Leo Films

It's Harold's birthday, and his closest friends throw him a party at Michael's apartment. Among Harold's presents is "Cowboy", since Harold may have trouble finding a cute young man on his own now that he's getting older. As the party progresses the self-deprecating humour of the group takes a nasty turn as the men become drunker. Climaxed by a cruel telephone "game" where each man must call someone and tell him (or her?) of his love for them.

Cast

Tricia McAlpinDonald
Cliff GormanEmory
Laurence LuckinbillHank
Kenneth NelsonMichael
Peter WhiteAlan McCarthy
Leonard FreyHarold

View Full Cast >

Images