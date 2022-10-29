Not Available

The Brady Girls Get Married

  • Comedy

Studio

Paramount Television Studios

Made-for-tv movie, the pilot for a "Brady Bunch" revival series, "The Brady Brides." Jan and Marcia have met the men of their dreams and decide to tie the knot. They agree to hold the weddings together in the family's back yard, but fight over whether to have a modern ceremony or a traditional one. Can the marriages be saved? All of the original cast members (except cousin Oliver) put in a return appearance.

Cast

Maureen McCormickMarsha Brady
Eve PlumbJan Brady
Florence HendersonCarol Brady
Robert ReedMike Brady
Ann B. DavisAlice Nelson
Jerry HouserWally Logan

