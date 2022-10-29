The Brady Girls Get Married

Not Available

Made-for-tv movie, the pilot for a "Brady Bunch" revival series, "The Brady Brides." Jan and Marcia have met the men of their dreams and decide to tie the knot. They agree to hold the weddings together in the family's back yard, but fight over whether to have a modern ceremony or a traditional one. Can the marriages be saved? All of the original cast members (except cousin Oliver) put in a return appearance.