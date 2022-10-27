1962

The Brain That Wouldn't Die

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 9th, 1962

Studio

Rex Carlton Productions

Dr. Bill Cortner (Jason Evers) and his fiancée, Jan Compton (Virginia Leith), are driving to his lab when they get into a horrible car accident. Compton is decapitated. But Cortner is not fazed by this seemingly insurmountable hurdle. His expertise is in transplants, and he is excited to perform the first head transplant. Keeping Compton's head alive in his lab, Cortner plans the groundbreaking yet unorthodox surgery. First, however, he needs a body.

Cast

Virginia LeithJan Compton
Doris BrentNurse
Audrey DeverealJeannie Reynolds
Eddie CarmelMonster
Adele LamontDoris Powell
Bonnie SharieBlonde Stripper

View Full Cast >

Images