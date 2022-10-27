The Brain That Wouldn't Die

1962

Dr. Bill Cortner (Jason Evers) and his fiancée, Jan Compton (Virginia Leith), are driving to his lab when they get into a horrible car accident. Compton is decapitated. But Cortner is not fazed by this seemingly insurmountable hurdle. His expertise is in transplants, and he is excited to perform the first head transplant. Keeping Compton's head alive in his lab, Cortner plans the groundbreaking yet unorthodox surgery. First, however, he needs a body.