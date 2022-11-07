Not Available

The Branches of the Tree

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

When a wealthy patriarch falls ill on his 70th birthday, three of his sons rush in from Calcutta, leading to a reunion filled with painful ironies and lingering disillusionment. As the family—including an addled fourth son (Soumitra Chatterjee) who lives with the old man—watches and waits, the static occasion brings out simmering tensions in their family dynamics, from the father’s moral rectitude to the business ambition of two sons and the withdrawal of their siblings.

Cast

Ajit BanerjeeAnanda Majumdar (as Ajit Bandyopadhyay)
Haradhan BannerjeeProbodh (as Haradhan Bandyopadhyay)
Soumitra ChatterjeePrasahnto (as Soumitra Chattopadhyay)
Dipankar DeyProbir (as Depankar De)
Ranjit MallickProtap
Lily ChakravartyUma

