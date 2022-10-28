Not Available

The Brave Adventures of a Little Shoemaker

  • Adventure
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Maydi Film & Video

Apprentice Lapitch, the little shoemaker sets off on a journey after experiencing injustice from the cruel Master Mrkonja. On his journey he meets Gita, a beautiful little circus girl who is an orphan just like him. They share adventures and experience problems during their journey. They have nowhere to sleep, no food and are poorly clothed, but nothing scares them. They are bold and happy, willing to help everyone. On the night of the full moon something terrible happens, and changes everything...

Cast

Goran NavojecMajstor Mrkonja
Milan PleštinaCrni Čovjek
Ivo GregurevićGazda
Špiro GuberinaStari mljekar
Božidarka FrajtGrgina majka
Bojan NavojecGrga

