Released in 1971 after the success of The Chinese Boxer and The One Armed Boxer, The Brave and the Evil is another kung fu classic from Jimmy Wang Yu's post-Shaw Brothers days. Written and directed by Wang Yu himself, the film sees the action legend doing what he does best - doling out poetic justice old-school style with hard-hitting action scenes and inventive martial arts sequences. Wang stars as the charismatic martial arts master Iron Palm who crosses paths on the road with angry swordswoman Hung (Shang-Kuan Ling Feng, Dragon Inn). She's out to get revenge for her father who was killed by a band of ruthless bandits (Paul Chang Chun, Kenneth Tsang, Sit Hon, and Man Chung San). After their fateful encounter, Iron Palm decides to covertly assist Hung in her quest.