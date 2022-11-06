Not Available

The Brave Archer

  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Shaw Brothers

Guo Jing and Yang Kang are the sons of two rebels. The rebels are killed by imperial soldiers and the boys are rescued by six pugilists later. The pugilists agree to separate the two boys, tutor them separately in martial arts, and let them meet again when they have grown up, to determine whose abilities are better. Guo becomes the student of the "Seven Freaks of Jiangnan" while Yang Kang becomes the foster son of a Jurchen prince inadvertently.

Cast

Tien NiuHuang Yung
Philip Kwok Chun-FungChao Pai-Tun
Ku FengNorthern Beggar Hung Chi-Kung
Ku Kuan-ChungEastern Devil Wong Lung-Su
Johnny Wang Lung-WeiWestern Poison Ouyang Fung
Danny Lee Sau-YinOuyang Ke

