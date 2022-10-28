Not Available

The Brave Archer 3

  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Shaw Brothers

Guo Jing and Huang Rong pursue Yang Kang to Iron Palm Peak, where Qiu Qianren and the Iron Palm Sect is based. Huang is injured by Qiu in a fight and she escapes with Guo Jing's help. Guo brings her in search of a cure to heal her wounds and they stumble upon a house in a swamp, inhabited by a woman called Yinggu. Yinggu tells them that the only person who can save Huang Rong's life is Duan Zhixing, the former ruler of the Kingdom of Dali, who has become a monk now.

Cast

Alexander Fu ShengKuo Tsing
Nau NauHuang Rong
Ti LungEmperor Duan
Lu FengWoodcutter
Sun ChienScholar
Wong LikTiller

