1999

Those fun-loving eletrical appliances from the acclaimed animated hit 'The Brave Little Toaster' are back in an action-packed adventure with four all-new songs. This heartfelt and humorous full-length feature reunites Toaster, Blanky, Lampy, Radio and Kirby the vacuum cleaner--the beloved household gadgets of college student Rob. When Toaster and the gang spark freindships with the playful animals at the veterinary hospital, they soon discover their new pals are about to be sent to a testing laboratory. Through teamwork (and combined voltage), they embark on a hilarious rescue to save all the animals, including Sebastion, a wise monkey, and Maisie, the doting mother cat with kittens.Treat your entire family to 'The Brave Little Toaster To The Rescue', an imaginative film bursting with colorful animation, high-energy music and characters that'll warm your heart at the push of a button!