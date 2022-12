Not Available

Based on a book by horror novelist Nick Cutter (born Craig Davidson), with a screenplay co-penned by Cutter and Ian Weir, “The Breach” centers on John Hawkins, who is set to retire from his post as police chief of the small town of Lone Crow that is tucked away in the deep woods of northern Ontario. But following the discovery of a gruesome body with uncanny injuries, he’s pulled into an investigation to solve the horrifying mystery, which evades explanation.