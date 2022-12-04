The Breadmaker

Not Available

In the midst of Venezuela’s spiraling economic crisis, Natalia and fellow members of a Chavista collective have stepped in to take over production at a local bakery, La Minka. Authorities had suspended operations when the owners were accused of overpricing their loaves and hoarding flour. In March 2017, with the tacit support of the government, the collective began selling affordable bread. This is the story of their fight to safeguard the bakery's future and keep the Chavista dream alive.